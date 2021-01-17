News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Rugby club fears vendetta after vandals strike again

John Elworthy

Published: 7:02 PM January 17, 2021   
Damage to floodlights at March Bears rugby club. Police have been called in.

A rugby club – victims of vandalism for the second time in a month – believe they are under attack. 

It is one theory put out today by March Bears after floodlights were damaged at their Elm Road ground.  

Before Christmas sponsorship signs around the ground - and goal posts - were damaged.  

“Disappointed to say yet again that we have been a victim of vandalism, this time the floodlights,” said the club statement.  

“This has been reported to the police.” 

The statement added: “It does now no longer feel like opportunists, and that it is more of an attack against our club.  

“This is going to cost the club funds which should not have to be spent on replacing things which are damaged unnecessarily. 

“If anyone knows anything please do get in touch, it would be greatly appreciated.” 

Some supporters agree, one posting to the club’s Facebook page: “They must have taken tools with them to do that”.

Rugby clubs in Mildenhall and King’s Lynn have already offered their March counterparts support.  

Both clubs messaged with offers to help “in any way – please shout”.  

