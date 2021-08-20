Video
Vandals strike at former home of Patsy Brewin
- Credit: ARCHANT
The former March home of the late Patsy and George Brewin has been targeted by vandals.
Windows have been smashed and boarded up around the property in City Road.
A spokesperson for the Police has confirmed they have had reports of vandalism at the property, but not since the end of June this year.
“The damage is thought to have taken place between midnight on June 21 and 4pm on June 27,” they said.
“Since then, there has been no other crimes linked to this location.”
You may also want to watch:
Councillor Jan French has said that she too has heard nothing about the crime, but is taking a trip down to Brewin Oaks to investigate.
Since the passing of Patsy Brewin six years ago, Brewin Oaks has been subject to a number of planning appeals.
Most Read
- 1 Two injured after freight train and tractor collide at remote Fen crossing
- 2 Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing
- 3 Woman, 18, sexually assaulted on Hunstanton beach
- 4 Whitemoor remembers air crash victims at ‘poignant’ memorial service
- 5 'Commute is too painful without Ramila': Postmaster sells up following wife's death
- 6 Five pallets of electrical goods stolen in service station lorry thefts
- 7 Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and snooping into police computers
- 8 Vandals strike at former home of Patsy Brewin
- 9 'I kept saying his name': First-time mum who slipped into six-week Covid coma after birth makes recovery
- 10 Demolition signals start of multi-million pound rail station upgrade
A compromise was reached in March this year for the house to be retained and the grounds to be used for eight homes.