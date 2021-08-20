Video

Published: 9:00 AM August 20, 2021 Updated: 11:07 AM August 20, 2021

Since the passing of Patsy Brewin six years ago, the property in City Road has been subject to a number of vandalism incidents. PICTURE: ARCHANT / Katie Woodcock - Credit: ARCHANT

The former March home of the late Patsy and George Brewin has been targeted by vandals.

Windows have been smashed and boarded up around the property in City Road.

A spokesperson for the Police has confirmed they have had reports of vandalism at the property, but not since the end of June this year.

“The damage is thought to have taken place between midnight on June 21 and 4pm on June 27,” they said.

“Since then, there has been no other crimes linked to this location.”

Councillor Jan French has said that she too has heard nothing about the crime, but is taking a trip down to Brewin Oaks to investigate.

Since the passing of Patsy Brewin six years ago, Brewin Oaks has been subject to a number of planning appeals.

A compromise was reached in March this year for the house to be retained and the grounds to be used for eight homes.