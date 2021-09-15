Breaking
Camp Beagle protest arrest on suspicion of ‘intimidation’
- Credit: Camp Beagle
A leading protestor at the animal rights Camp Beagle camp at Wyton was arrested today.
He has been named locally as John Curtin, a veteran activist who joined the camp in July and stayed.
Police confirmed an arrest but have not officially named Mr Curton.
A police spokesperson said: “A 59-year-old man from Coventry was arrested this morning (September 15) on suspicion of intimidation, believed to have taken place at the MBR Acres site on Monday.
“He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.”
Camp Beagle, protesting over the use of beagles in animal research, has attracted massive police attention in recent weeks; and at a cost.
One police operation – involving 100 officers – called to ensure safe exit of vans carrying beagles from the site was discovered to have cost £46,000.
A Camp Beagle spokesperson posted to their Facebook page simply that “one of our dedicated camp residents was arrested this morning.
“The police descended onto camp with their usual sneaky tactics and arrested John, and had police vans at either end of the road.”
The spokesperson claimed Mr Curtin had been arrested under Section 4 of the Public Order for intimidating 'vulnerable' persons”.