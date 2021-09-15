News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Breaking

Camp Beagle protest arrest on suspicion of ‘intimidation’ 

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:43 AM September 15, 2021   
Police move into arrest John Curtin at Camp Beagle today 

Police move into arrest John Curtin at Camp Beagle today - Credit: Camp Beagle

A leading protestor at the animal rights Camp Beagle camp at Wyton was arrested today. 

He has been named locally as John Curtin, a veteran activist who joined the camp in July and stayed.  

Police confirmed an arrest but have not officially named Mr Curton.  

A police spokesperson said: “A 59-year-old man from Coventry was arrested this morning (September 15) on suspicion of intimidation, believed to have taken place at the MBR Acres site on Monday. 

“He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.” 

John Curtin 

John Curtin - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Camp Beagle, protesting over the use of beagles in animal research, has attracted massive police attention in recent weeks; and at a cost.  

One police operation – involving 100 officers – called to ensure safe exit of vans carrying beagles from the site was discovered to have cost £46,000.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Survey finds staggering 97 cent support for new Aldi store
  2. 2 Owner left 'speechless' and fearful after beloved cat shot
  3. 3 Dashcam captures the moment motorcyclist narrowly misses car
  1. 4 Slimmer who lost 14 stone talks weight loss support in Covid times
  2. 5 Woman with knife 'made threats and caused damage' in shop
  3. 6 Police finally pull car from Fens river
  4. 7 Group of teenagers spotted 'messing around' on rail station roof
  5. 8 Here's where to see the Red Arrows fly over Cambridgeshire today
  6. 9 Mum of four sought by police over child neglect claims

A Camp Beagle spokesperson posted to their Facebook page simply that “one of our dedicated camp residents was arrested this morning. 

Police move into arrest John Curtin at Camp Beagle today 

Police move into arrest John Curtin at Camp Beagle today - Credit: Camp Beagle

“The police descended onto camp with their usual sneaky tactics and arrested John, and had police vans at either end of the road.” 

A local rock group has been among recent supporters of Camp Beagle 

A local rock group has been among recent supporters of Camp Beagle - Credit: Camp Beagle

The spokesperson claimed Mr Curtin had been arrested under Section 4 of the Public Order for intimidating 'vulnerable' persons”. 


Cambs Live
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A major rescue operation was launched after a car was found submerged in a river at March. 

Cambs Live

Car found submerged in river

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Scott Walker jailed for life for the murder of his daughter Bernadette Walker (centre). Wife Sarah (right)

Cambs Live

32 years for ‘no body’ murderer who killed daughter after sex abuse...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Erin Hogg, 20, from Wisbech, gave birth to her daughter, Piper Summersgill on August 10.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital | Exclusive

Chronic bladder pain led to surprise baby birth – mum's incredible story

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Rod Petch of Wisbech has died after battle with lung cancer

Obituary

Wife remembers 'a kind, caring gentleman' after cancer battle

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon