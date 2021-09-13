Published: 11:24 AM September 13, 2021

Taha Biston, 44, drove on the wrong side of the road before hitting the man, catapulting him into the air. The victim has been left paralysed, a court heard - Credit: Cambs Police

A 27-year-old man has been left a quadriplegic with all four limbs paralysed after a friend drove his BMW at him as a “joke”.

Taha Biston, 44, drove on the wrong side of the road before hitting the man, catapulting him into the air.

The collision left the victim, who now lives in a care home, unable to walk and with a life-changing spinal cord injury.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the man explained how he now needs help with “almost everything” and feels “hopeless and useless”.

Biston, he said, “drove at me for a joke, but it’s no joke, I am the one who is here with no future.

You may also want to watch:

“I feel very upset by what’s happened to me.

“I am a relatively young man at 27 but now my life will never be the same, there are so many dreams that I will not be able to accomplish.

“Before the collision I enjoyed life and saw my friends.



"Even now when I hear a bang on the door or any loud noise it reminds me of the collision and I feel scared.

I don’t want to ask for things from people for the rest of my life.

“I have zero hope.”

The victim was crossing the road between Russell Street and Gladstone Street in Peterborough on May 20 last year when Biston approached in his BMW.

Biston of South Street, Peterborough, drove on the wrong side of the road before hitting the man, catapulting him into the air.

He initially stayed at the scene but then left to take his two children home and later returned and was arrested.

Biston told officers he had seen his friend crossing the road and drove at him “as a joke”, but when he went to stop his brakes failed.

However, when Biston’s BMW was seized and examined, it was found to have no contributory defects.

Biston admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on April 9.

His case was committed to Peterborough Crown Court for sentence on Friday (September 10) where he was jailed for 22 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

PC Dave Black, from the BCH Road Policing Unit, said: “Biston’s driving was reckless and completely irresponsible.

“He lost control of his BMW and, as a result, his friend’s life will never be the same again.

“The victim now requires 24/7 care for the rest of his life and his quality of life has been severely diminished.

“I hope this case highlights how important it is for motorists to always treat driving seriously and with respect. Not doing so can end up seriously injuring someone or worse."



