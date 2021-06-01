News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Conman blasted for ‘absolutely disgusting’ ripping off victims, some in their 80s and 90s 

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:50 PM June 1, 2021   
His victims included a man in his 90s but Anthony Smith was caught and jailed for five years

His victims included a man in his 90s but Anthony Smith was caught and jailed for five years - Credit: Cambs Cops

Conman Anthony Smith’s first victim was in his 60s, his second in his 80s and not content with that ripped off a man in his 90s, a court heard. 

“Smith’s behaviour was absolutely disgusting,” said Det Con Ton Hunt after Smith was jailed for five years.  

“He intentionally targeted elderly or vulnerable people and tricked them into paying for work he clearly had absolutely no intention of completing.” 

Smith, 55, began his stealing spree on June 2 last year in Parson Drove when he persuaded a man in his 60s, to pay him £600 in advance for gardening work. 

Smith left without completing the work. 

You may also want to watch:

Four days later he targeted a man in his 80s from Witchford.  

His victims included a man in his 90s but Anthony Smith was caught and jailed for five years

His victims included a man in his 90s but Anthony Smith was caught and jailed for five years - Credit: Cambs Cops

The victim let Smith into his home to discuss some gardening work and paid him £20 out of a tin he kept cash in.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Angry resident claims objectors silenced in rush to deliver £18m rail station
  2. 2 Council says remote working will save £200,000 a year on mileage
  3. 3 Community unites to prevent village pub becoming a holiday let
  1. 4 Historic Hereward the Wake event to be commemorated this week
  2. 5 'Fantastic turnout' for charity tractor run
  3. 6 Lifer caught with shank in his cell at Whitemoor Prison gets extra time  
  4. 7 Drink driver who reversed into ditch was FOUR times over limit
  5. 8 Conman blasted for ‘absolutely disgusting’ ripping off victims, some in their 80s and 90s 
  6. 9 ‘I am here to serve the interests of the community’ says Barclay after meeting Labour mayor
  7. 10 Crack cocaine and heroin seized along with knuckledusters and batons as 27 arrested

Smith asked for a glass of water and, while the man was distracted, took a further £60 from the tin. 

Footage from nearby CCTV  showed a red Land Rover drive away; the same vehicle was later seen in a nearby village with Smith driving. 

The Land Rover was later found near Smith’s home in Fen Road, Chatteris. 

On June 13, Smith approached a man in his 90s in Whittlesey, who was sitting outside the front of his house.  

Smith leaned over the man’s front wall and said he could repair it for £280. The victim gave him £200, but he insisted he needed the rest of the money up front.  

When the victim got his wallet out containing £80, Smith snatched it and said “that will do” before leaving and never returning.  

A short while later Smith went to another home in Whittlesey where he spoke to a man in his 80s. He told the man he needed £20 as a contribution to fix his neighbour’s fence. The victim agreed and paid the money but again Smith left without doing the work. 

CCTV and forensic examination of the money tin pointed to Smith and he was also picked out in an identity parade by a victim. 

On May 27 at Cambridge Crown Court, Smith admitted burglary, dishonestly making false representations and theft.   

Cambridge Crown Court
Whittlesey News
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The man died inside Tesco supermarket at Hostmoor Avenue in March at around midday on Monday, May 24. 

Emergency Services

Shopper dies inside Tesco supermarket after ‘having medical episode’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Kurt Nelson jailed

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

21 years for prisoner who slit fellow inmate's throat

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Traffic light operator Heath Johnson has received dozens of free gifts for his work on the A605 at Whittlesey

People | Interview

Motorists thank ‘local celebrity’ at King’s Dyke crossing traffic lights

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Two men arrested in connection with drug dealing in Chatteris after police carried out two warrants in the town.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Men arrested on suspicion of drug dealing

Ben Jolley

person