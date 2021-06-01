Published: 1:50 PM June 1, 2021

His victims included a man in his 90s but Anthony Smith was caught and jailed for five years - Credit: Cambs Cops

Conman Anthony Smith’s first victim was in his 60s, his second in his 80s and not content with that ripped off a man in his 90s, a court heard.

“Smith’s behaviour was absolutely disgusting,” said Det Con Ton Hunt after Smith was jailed for five years.

“He intentionally targeted elderly or vulnerable people and tricked them into paying for work he clearly had absolutely no intention of completing.”

Smith, 55, began his stealing spree on June 2 last year in Parson Drove when he persuaded a man in his 60s, to pay him £600 in advance for gardening work.

Smith left without completing the work.

You may also want to watch:

Four days later he targeted a man in his 80s from Witchford.

His victims included a man in his 90s but Anthony Smith was caught and jailed for five years - Credit: Cambs Cops

The victim let Smith into his home to discuss some gardening work and paid him £20 out of a tin he kept cash in.

Smith asked for a glass of water and, while the man was distracted, took a further £60 from the tin.

Footage from nearby CCTV showed a red Land Rover drive away; the same vehicle was later seen in a nearby village with Smith driving.

The Land Rover was later found near Smith’s home in Fen Road, Chatteris.

On June 13, Smith approached a man in his 90s in Whittlesey, who was sitting outside the front of his house.

Smith leaned over the man’s front wall and said he could repair it for £280. The victim gave him £200, but he insisted he needed the rest of the money up front.

When the victim got his wallet out containing £80, Smith snatched it and said “that will do” before leaving and never returning.

A short while later Smith went to another home in Whittlesey where he spoke to a man in his 80s. He told the man he needed £20 as a contribution to fix his neighbour’s fence. The victim agreed and paid the money but again Smith left without doing the work.

CCTV and forensic examination of the money tin pointed to Smith and he was also picked out in an identity parade by a victim.

On May 27 at Cambridge Crown Court, Smith admitted burglary, dishonestly making false representations and theft.