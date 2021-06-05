Video

£560 raised to replace stolen paper boy's bike

Published: 8:41 AM June 5, 2021 Updated: 12:50 PM June 9, 2021

A paper boy's bike was stolen whilst he was inside One Stop at Manea sorting his rounds. CCTV shows the moment it was taken. - Credit: Fiona Evans

An appeal raised £560 to buy a replacement bike for a 15-year-old paper boy who had his stolen while he was inside a newsagents' sorting his deliveries. When he came out the bike had gone – and now CCTV from the store has shown it being ridden off.

The theft took place from outside Manea One Stop in Park Road on Saturday and CCTV is being viewed to help catch the offender.

The boy’s mother, Fiona Evans, was furious and offered a £100 reward to track down the bike.

“It is so sad someone feels the need to take a young lad’s bike while he is trying to do a job and earn a little money,” she said.

In the hours following the theft, Fiona secured CCTV footage and contacted police.

She says she has been provided with a description of the thief who was “smartly dressed like they had been out the night before.

“They were walking down High Street, crossing Park Road to carry on towards Westfield Road.

“They must have looked down, obviously saw the bike so decided to help himself so as not to walk.”

The suspected bike thief is said to have been wearing a black Nike hoodie with orange tick, grey tech fleece Nike jogging bottom, and white Nike trainers

She vented her anger on a local Facebook group describing him as “a dirty piece of scum”.

And she added: “I suggest who ever felt the need to steal my son’s bike from outside the shop this morning while he was sorting out paper deliveries bloody returns it now.

“Trust me I will be hunting you down.”

It was taken between 6.30am and 7am on Saturday.

A fund-raising campaign was set up to replace the bike and quickly topped then surpassed its target.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to all your kind people in helping my son get a bike after his was stolen,” she said.

"It has come to light that a black Mondeo flew out of Edwards Way, going up the High Street turned around and parked up.

“The thief got out of car already hooded went and took the bike.

“The car then drove to the cafe where they put the bike in the back and drove down the High Street towards Westfield Road.”

She said police have the details.





