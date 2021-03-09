Published: 4:34 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 5:44 PM March 9, 2021

Police would like to identify this man in connection with thefts of catalytic convertors in the Peterborough area. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

CCTV images of a man have been released by police following a surge in catalytic convertors thefts across the region.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary would like to identify an individual after a number of thefts in the Peterborough area recently.

So far this year, there have been 69 reported thefts of catalytic convertors across the north of the county, with nine taking place in Peterborough in the last week.

Eight of the targeted vehicles were Toyotas and one a Honda, in Werrington, Westwood, Netherton, Ailsworth, Alwalton and Dogsthorpe.

Catalytic converters are found in the exhaust system of every car and reduce the output of toxic gases and pollutants.

Stealing them has become popular because they aren’t easily identifiable and can be sold on for the precious metals found inside them.

Police say motorists can take the following precautions to help prevent them from becoming a victim:

Park your car in a garage if possible or in a lit area up against a fence/wall/other vehicle so it can’t be lifted

Avoid parking half-on-half-off the pavement

Consider a catalytic lock which a garage can install

Fit a tilt car alarm

Mark your catalytic converter

Install a video doorbell and/or driveway alarm that will alert you to suspicious activity

Last week it was reported that 40 thefts had taken place across the south of the county since the beginning of February.

In total, across Cambridgeshire since the start of this year there have been 160 reported thefts.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is urged to contact police using the online webchat function at https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH or those without internet access should call 101.