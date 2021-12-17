A paedophile who had images and a video on his phone relating to the sexual abuse of a child has been jailed.

Officers from the force’s paedophile online investigation team (POLIT) searched a property in Pudding Bag Lane, Pilsgate, Stamford, on September 29 2020.

The warrant followed information that indecent images of children were being uploaded to the internet from that address.

They found 27-year-old Wayne Clark, who lived on the same road, inside the house.

Clark’s phone was examined and images and a video relating to the sexual abuse of a child were found on an encrypted folder.

The material has time, date and file data that indicated it had been taken on the same phone three days beforehand in Peterborough, which led to the identification of the victim.

Clark was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

In interview, he was arrested on suspicion of taking indecent images of children, and admitted the offences.

He later pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child under 13 and two counts of taking indecent images of children.

Clark was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on December 13 where he was jailed for two years and four months, and placed on the sex offenders register for a decade.

He was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), allowing police to manage and monitor his online behaviour and reduce the risk of harm to the public upon his release from prison.

Detective inspector Tom Rowe said: “Clark’s actions were deplorable but they have been stopped by the thorough work of our POLIT working closely with our digital media investigation officers.

“In addition to the sexual abuse, a child is victimised when an indecent image is taken and every time it is viewed or shared.

He added: “Protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities and we have specially trained officers who are there to support victims and bring offenders to justice.”

People who are concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.