A Welwyn Garden City man has been charged following an alleged attempted robbery at a Co-op shop near Peterborough.

Andrew Allen, 43, is thought to have carried out the offence at the store in Eye High Street on May 13.

In addition to attempted robbery, Cambridgeshire Police charged Allen, of Peartree Lane in Welwyn Garden City, with two counts of possession of a knife in a public place.

He was also charged with burglary. Allen is thought to have stolen cash and jewellery worth £7,000 from an address in Peterborough Road, Eye on the same date as the alleged incident at Co-op.

Police additionally charged him with three counts of fraud by false representation, namely using a stolen bank card to withdraw cash on May 14.

Allen was arrested in Bretton, Peterborough on the morning of Tuesday, May 24 by officers from Cambridgeshire Police's Acquisitive Crime Team.

He was handed a possession of cannabis charge, relating to an alleged offence at the time of his arrest.

Allen is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, May 25).