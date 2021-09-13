Published: 2:45 PM September 13, 2021 Updated: 2:50 PM September 13, 2021

Wendy Fisher was arrested in Chatteris High Street on September 11 following reports of a woman making threats and causing damage inside Aspinall's Newsagents. - Credit: www.chatteris.ccan.co.uk

A woman who allegedly made threats and caused damage inside a shop is due in court today charged with being in possession of a knife in Chatteris.

Wendy Fisher was arrested in Chatteris High Street on Saturday evening (September 11) following reports of a woman making threats and causing damage inside Aspinall's Newsagents.

The 59-year-old has since been charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place, criminal damage and threatening behaviour.

Fisher, of Lyons Court in Chatteris, has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.

For information on what police are doing to tackle knife crime, including how to report information, visit https://bit.ly/3z6MSh2.