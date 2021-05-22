Published: 9:41 PM May 22, 2021

Custody photos of ‘a very dangerous man’ Kurt Nelson. From 2018 (right) when he was jailed for 11 years and (left) from this month when he got a further 21 years for slitting the throat of a fellow prison inmate. - Credit: Police

Kurt Nelson, serving 11 years for stabbing and machete attacks in Norwich, was jailed for a further 21 years for slitting the throat of a fellow Whitemoor Prison inmate.

Nelson, 24, launched the “savage” attack on April 29, 2019 in the gym at Whitemoor.

His victim was effectively his neighbour in the prison and shared a kitchen and a communal social area.

Nelson walked across to the victim, took hold of him by the neck and slit his throat.

Prison officers followed and saw him stood with his hand bleeding. No weapon was ever recovered and Nelson was taken to the segregation unit.

His victim’s injuries included a 10cm long, 2mm deep cut to his left shoulder and a 15cm long, 4mm deep cut to the right side of his neck.

Questioned by Cambs police, Nelson answered “no comment” throughout.

He denied attempted murder but after a three-day trial at Peterborough Crown Court in February, jurors took just over six hours to find him guilty.

Nelson was sentenced at the same court on May 21 where he was handed a total of 21 years in prison.

He must serve at least 14 years before being eligible for release.

DC Shelly Reeve, who investigated, said: “Nelson had already proved he was extremely dangerous when he was convicted of violent offences involving knives previously.

“He was sent to a category A prison, where the most serious offenders are kept, and as a result of his actions he will be staying behind bars for a considerably longer amount of time.

“This savage attack could have quite easily been fatal and I am pleased his time behind bars has been extended.”

In 2018 Nelson was jailed for 11 years after he admitted two woundings, a burglary and three counts of possessing a bladed article.

Nelson had approached a 15-year-old youth in broad daylight in Norwich and stabbed him in the chest with 'no provocation whatsoever'.

A month later an 18-year-old newly arrived student was attacked with a machete swung at him by Nelson.

Judge Anthony Bate, jailing him, told Nelson: “I perceive you at the moment as a very dangerous young man, particularly when you perceive some slight against you.”