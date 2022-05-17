Cannabis, cash and knives discovered after police raids in Whittlesey
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A number of cannabis plants, cannabis bags, cash and knives have been discovered in two addresses in Whittlesey.
The discoveries were made yesterday afternoon (May 16).
Officers from Cambridgeshire Police attended two properties, one in Station Road and one in Coronation Avenue, following concerns from locals about drug dealing.
Both baby and full-size cannabis plants were discovered at a cannabis grow inside a garage at the Station Road property.
Bags of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, cash and knives were also found and seized, at both properties.
Two men were arrested at the time, and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.
They have since been released whilst police continue their enquiries.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "In Station Road, we discovered this cannabis grow inside a garage, containing a mixture of full size and baby cannabis plants.
"Drug paraphernalia, bags of cannabis, cash and knives were also seized from both properties.
"Two men were arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood custody, but have since been released under investigation."
Anyone who suspects that cannabis may be being grown near to their home address, is asked to report it online.