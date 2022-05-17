News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cannabis, cash and knives discovered after police raids in Whittlesey

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:12 PM May 17, 2022
A row of cannabis plants in a white room.

The discoveries were made at two addresses yesterday afternoon (May 16). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A number of cannabis plants, cannabis bags, cash and knives have been discovered in two addresses in Whittlesey.

The discoveries were made yesterday afternoon (May 16). 

A variety of different knives, with patterns on the hilt.

A number of knives were discovered at the properties. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police attended two properties, one in Station Road and one in Coronation Avenue, following concerns from locals about drug dealing.

Both baby and full-size cannabis plants were discovered at a cannabis grow inside a garage at the Station Road property.

A number of baby cannabis plants on a reflective background.

Both baby and full-sized cannabis plants were discovered. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Bags of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, cash and knives were also found and seized, at both properties.

Two men were arrested at the time, and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station. 

A number of cannabis bags and bundles of cash in a grey wallet.

Cannabis bags and cash were found at both addresses. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

They have since been released whilst police continue their enquiries. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "In Station Road, we discovered this cannabis grow inside a garage, containing a mixture of full size and baby cannabis plants.

A brown police dog on a lead.

Both individuals have been released whilst police continue their enquiries. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

"Drug paraphernalia, bags of cannabis, cash and knives were also seized from both properties.

"Two men were arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood custody, but have since been released under investigation."

A pebble dashed garage with a blue door and a light on the end.

A cannabis grow was discovered in this garage on Station Road. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Anyone who suspects that cannabis may be being grown near to their home address, is asked to report it online.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Whittlesey News

