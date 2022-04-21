Man in his 20s arrested after cannabis products found in Whittlesey store
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A man has been arrested after Cambridgeshire police received information cannabis products were being sold to school children.
The neighbourhood policing team who cover Whittlesey carried out a warrant at a convenience store in Market Street, Whittlesey.
A man in his 20s was arrested this morning (April 21) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.
He is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.
A hunting knife found in the store was voluntarily surrendered and will be destroyed.
Cambridgeshire Police said: "After receiving information that cannabis products and edibles were being sold to school children, our neighbourhood policing team who cover Whittlesey carried out a warrant at a convenience store in Market Street this morning, assisted by the nose of PD Dexter.
"Cannabis-based products have been seized and will be sent off to a lab for examination."