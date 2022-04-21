Police carried out a warrant on a Whittlesey convenience store after reports that cannabis edibles were being sold to school children. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man has been arrested after Cambridgeshire police received information cannabis products were being sold to school children.



The neighbourhood policing team who cover Whittlesey carried out a warrant at a convenience store in Market Street, Whittlesey.





A man in his 20s was arrested this morning (April 21) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.



He is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.



A hunting knife found in the store was voluntarily surrendered and will be destroyed.



Cambridgeshire Police said: "After receiving information that cannabis products and edibles were being sold to school children, our neighbourhood policing team who cover Whittlesey carried out a warrant at a convenience store in Market Street this morning, assisted by the nose of PD Dexter.

"Cannabis-based products have been seized and will be sent off to a lab for examination."



