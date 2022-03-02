News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Items which 'can't be replaced' taken from Whittlesey delivery driver's van

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:38 AM March 2, 2022
Men prying into a delivery driver's van at Nisa Local (Whittlesey)

The men pulled up in the Nisa Local Whittlesey shop in a white Mini

Irreplaceable items have been taken from a delivery driver's van in Whittlesey.

CCTV cameras captured video of two men in the Nisa Local, Whittlesey car park who had pulled up next to the shop's unlocked delivery van.

The footage was recorded at around 8.15pm on March 1, 2022.

A man prying into another person's vehicle in the Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire Nisa shop

The men took items which "can't be replaced" from the delivery driver's cab

The men began to load their own car with stock from inside the van before stealing from the cab.

Nisa Local (Whittlesey) wrote on Facebook that the thieves had taken items "that can't be replaced" from the vehicle.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has launched an investigation.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called today (March 2) with reports of theft from a motor vehicle in Broad Street, Whittlesey.

"A crime has been raised and an investigation is ongoing."

The Nisa Local shop said that the team would like "help" to identify anybody who knows about the incident or the car which the men were driving - a white Mini with a dent in the lower front bumper.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Whittlesey News

