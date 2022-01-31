News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Man arrested after drugs raids in town

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:42 AM January 31, 2022
Police uncovered suspected drugs and items relating to the supply of drugs when they carried out raids in Whittlesey.

Police uncovered a number of suspected drugs and items relating to the supply of drugs when they carried out raids in Whittlesey. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A man was arrested after police carried out a series of drugs raids in Whittlesey.

On Friday, officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary's local Neighbourhood Policing Team, alongside officers from Peterborough and the Neighbourhood Support Team, conducted three warrants in relation to the supply of drugs in the town.

Two of the addresses were a negative result but, in the third, police located a number of suspected drugs and items relating to the supply of drugs.

One male was arrested and has since been released whilst the investigation is ongoing.

"If you suspect someone of drug please report this to us," said a Cambs police spokesman.

"To report any concerns you’ve got in your community, visit https://bit.ly/3mkmtJM."


Cambs Live News
Whittlesey News

Don't Miss

Man in 50s dies after medical incident in Ten Mile Bank, Downham Market, west Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Car crashes into Sixteen Foot Bank off B1098 Stonea

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two escape unhurt after car plunges into river

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank between Upwell and March

Cambs Live News

Second river crash in a week as driver escapes injury

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A woman, in her 30s, has been arrested after a crash which closed part of the A47 in Wisbech. Pictur

A47 near Wisbech set to close for seven weekends due to roadworks

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon