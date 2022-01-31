Police uncovered a number of suspected drugs and items relating to the supply of drugs when they carried out raids in Whittlesey. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A man was arrested after police carried out a series of drugs raids in Whittlesey.

On Friday, officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary's local Neighbourhood Policing Team, alongside officers from Peterborough and the Neighbourhood Support Team, conducted three warrants in relation to the supply of drugs in the town.

Two of the addresses were a negative result but, in the third, police located a number of suspected drugs and items relating to the supply of drugs.

One male was arrested and has since been released whilst the investigation is ongoing.

"If you suspect someone of drug please report this to us," said a Cambs police spokesman.

"To report any concerns you’ve got in your community, visit https://bit.ly/3mkmtJM."



