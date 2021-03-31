Published: 4:10 PM March 31, 2021

Police asked two people to leave the Wimblington area after residents raised concerns about door to door sellers. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Two people were spoken to by police and asked to leave the Wimblington area after residents raised concerns about door to door sellers.

Officers were called to the Church Lane area at 1.17pm while one person shared their experience on social media.

Writing on Facebook, they said: "I just had a young man knocking on the door trying to sell things.

"When I said no he let rip with loads of verbal abuse. Be careful if you get a visit from them.

"He wasn't happy when I refused to buy anything.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "We are urging people to report anything suspicious as part of our stay in speak out campaign."

