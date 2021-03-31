News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Verbally abusive' door to door sellers asked to leave village

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:10 PM March 31, 2021   
Wimblington residents raised concerns about door to door sellers

Police asked two people to leave the Wimblington area after residents raised concerns about door to door sellers. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Two people were spoken to by police and asked to leave the Wimblington area after residents raised concerns about door to door sellers.

Officers were called to the Church Lane area at 1.17pm while one person shared their experience on social media. 

Writing on Facebook, they said: "I just had a young man knocking on the door trying to sell things.

"When I said no he let rip with loads of verbal abuse. Be careful if you get a visit from them.

"He wasn't happy when I refused to buy anything.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "We are urging people to report anything suspicious as part of our stay in speak out campaign."

Have you been called upon by door to door sellers? Did you have a good or bad experience? Let us know by emailing ben.jolley@archant.co.uk

