6 years jail for Jonathan Clements after metal pole attack on his brother - Credit: Cambs Police

A man who assaulted his own brother with a metal pole while shouting, “I’m going to kill you”, has been jailed.

Jonathan Clements, 52, used the pole to hit his older brother after they had become embroiled in a dispute over a property.

Police had been called to a house in Wisbech owned by their father on November 7 last year at about 6pm after someone had expressed concern for Clements’s welfare.



After forcing entry, they found no one inside so re-secured the property and gave the new keys to the victim, who arrived at the house and then left.

However, Clements returned and was unable to get inside so called his brother.

When the pair met at the house, Clements became aggressive and suggested it was the victim’s fault he had been stopped by the police the previous week.

As the victim walked towards the property, he turned around and saw Clements with a metal pole in his hand which he used to hit him on the head three times. He fell to the ground and was hit again on the arm and hand as he tried to protect himself.

Clements shouted he was going to kill him as he lashed out with the pole.

The victim managed to escape to a neighbour’s house and was taken to hospital with a serious but not life-threatening head injury.

Clements was arrested at the scene.

On Monday, Clements, of Colvile Road, Wisbech, was jailed for six years, with a further four on licence, at Cambridge Crown Court after being found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order.

Detective Constable Jon Edwards, who investigated, said: “Clements’s behaviour on that evening was appalling and his brother’s injuries could have been even worse.

“I am pleased he will now have time to reflect on his actions behind bars.”