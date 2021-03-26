Gallery

Police have released CCTV images of four men they want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Purls Bridge Drove, Manea on March 20. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A 70-year-old man was knocked to the ground, repeatedly punched and kicked by five men who broke into his house in Manea.

The men attempted to gain access to Witcham Farm Cottage in Purls Bridge Drove at about 3pm on Saturday afternoon (March 20).

The victim's son, who was also at the house, was also assaulted. He suffered a deep laceration to his head and required hospital treatment.

Police have since released CCTV images of four of the men they want to identify in connection with the aggravated burglary.

The group searched the property and outbuildings before making off in a white Ford Transit van.

It is believed the group were seen at about 2pm in Manea village with the white transit and another vehicle described as a black 4x4.





Anyone with information on who these men are should contact police via the webchat service or online quoting 35/16341/21.





Anyone without internet access should call 101.