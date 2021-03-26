News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Gallery

Man, 70, knocked to ground, punched and kicked during home break-in

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:49 AM March 26, 2021    Updated: 1:51 PM March 26, 2021
CCTV images of men in connection with aggravated burglary in Purls Bridge Drove, Manea

Police have released CCTV images of four men they want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Purls Bridge Drove, Manea on March 20. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A 70-year-old man was knocked to the ground, repeatedly punched and kicked by five men who broke into his house in Manea.

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Manea on Saturday

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Manea on Saturday afternoon (March 20). - Credit: Cambs Cops

The men attempted to gain access to Witcham Farm Cottage in Purls Bridge Drove at about 3pm on Saturday afternoon (March 20).

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Manea on Saturday

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Manea on Saturday afternoon (March 20). - Credit: Cambs Cops

The victim's son, who was also at the house, was also assaulted. He suffered a deep laceration to his head and required hospital treatment.

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Manea on Saturday

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Manea on Saturday afternoon (March 20). - Credit: Cambs Cops

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Manea on Saturday

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Manea on Saturday afternoon (March 20). - Credit: Cambs Cops

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Manea on Saturday

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Manea on Saturday afternoon (March 20). - Credit: Cambs Cops

Police have since released CCTV images of four of the men they want to identify in connection with the aggravated burglary.

The group searched the property and outbuildings before making off in a white Ford Transit van.

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Manea on Saturday afternoon (March 20). - Credit: Cambs Cops



CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Manea on Saturday afternoon (March 20). - Credit: Cambs Cops

You may also want to watch:

It is believed the group were seen at about 2pm in Manea village with the white transit and another vehicle described as a black 4x4.


CCTV image of one of four wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary.

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated brglary in Manea on Saturday afternoon (March 20). - Credit: Cambs Cops

Anyone with information on who these men are should contact police via the webchat service or online quoting 35/16341/21.


CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary .

CCTV image of one of four men police want to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Manea on Saturday afternoon (March 20). - Credit: Cambs Cops

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 70, knocked to ground, punched and kicked during home break-in
  2. 2 Council pledge to penalise bad parkers will be good news for the rest of us
  3. 3 £1,300 for good causes thanks to maize maze
  1. 4 Stolen puppy Miracle is back home
  2. 5 'Kindest, gentlest, honest, most caring man I've ever met' killed in Cambridgeshire collision
  3. 6 Couple reflect on 70 years of 'fun and laughter'
  4. 7 Company fined £27,000 after ‘extremely harmful’ river pollution
  5. 8 Princess Anne visits waste and recycling centre
  6. 9 Man arrested in connection with attempted burglaries
  7. 10 £30m new hotel will help with jobs as county comes out of lockdown
Manea News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The travellers site on the outskirts of Ipswich where 83 dogs were rescued yesterday.

Dozens of stolen dogs recovered in police raid on travellers' site

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
West End Park, March

Mum pleads for parents to educate sons after daughter intimidated

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
doddington vaccination centre

NHS

Vaccination centre runs out of eligible patients

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Doddington hairdresser speaks ahead of reopening after lockdown

Covid - A Year On | Video

'I'm not going anywhere' - hairdresser's bid to keep people smiling 22...

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon