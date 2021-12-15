News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Woman charged with murder after man dies from strangulation

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:35 AM December 15, 2021
The body of Andrew Smith was found at his home in Beauvale Gardens, Gunthorpe, at about 3am on Monday (December 13).

The body of 70-year-old Andrew Smith was found at his home in Beauvale Gardens, Gunthorpe, at about 3am on Monday (December 13). - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

 A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Peterborough.

The body of 70-year-old Andrew Smith was found at his home in Beauvale Gardens, Gunthorpe, at about 3am on Monday (December 13).

A post-mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital concluded Mr Smith died as a result of strangulation.

Lorraine Smith, 63, of Beauvale Gardens, was arrested on Mondaymorning and has since been charged with murder.

She has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday December 15).

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Lakenheath main gate Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
March shoplifter Lee Joseph stole a Trespass rucksack from Boyes in Station Road

Serial shoplifter challenged by security staff is jailed

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A woman has died after a collision in New Cut, Thorney on Sunday December 12.

Cambs Live News

Woman dies in collision at Thorney

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Julian Davies (right) has been found guilty of stabbing and killing father-of-five Jason Cremin (left)

Dealer stabbed and killed father-of-five after 4am drugs row

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon