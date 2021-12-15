The body of 70-year-old Andrew Smith was found at his home in Beauvale Gardens, Gunthorpe, at about 3am on Monday (December 13). - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Peterborough.

The body of 70-year-old Andrew Smith was found at his home in Beauvale Gardens, Gunthorpe, at about 3am on Monday (December 13).

A post-mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital concluded Mr Smith died as a result of strangulation.

Lorraine Smith, 63, of Beauvale Gardens, was arrested on Mondaymorning and has since been charged with murder.

She has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday December 15).