Published: 11:11 AM October 22, 2021

A man raped a woman whilst she slept in his bed, a court heard.

His victim woke to find the 20-year-old touching her and then raping her, believing her to be asleep.

Jack Grannell told police he knew what he was doing was wrong but didn’t know why he had done it.

Grannell, of Stilton near Peterborough, appeared before Peterborough Crown Court in July.

He pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault and was sent to a youth offenders’ institute for two years.

On October 20 a judge placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and handed a restraining order.

DC Alice Ward, who investigated, said: “I commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward and supporting a conviction.

“She has understandably been affected by this incident and I hope this sentencing brings her some closure and allows her to move forward.

“Reporting a sexual assault or rape can be extremely difficult. We take all reports seriously and have trained staff who support victims through the process."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary have specially trained officers (STOs) who, in the event of a sexual offence, will provide practical and emotional support throughout the investigation and court process.



