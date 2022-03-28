An argument erupted in The College Arms Wetherspoons pub on July 9 last year. - Credit: Google Maps

A young woman aged in her 20s suffered a fractured skull and a perforated eardrum after being assaulted by a 27-year-old in Peterborough city centre.

The victim was one of two women who were attacked by Elliot Hadman on July 9 last year following an argument in The College Arms pub on Broadway.

While in the pub, one of the girls spoke with an acquaintance who was sat with Hadman, when they became involved in an argument.

A court heard how Hadman, during the ordeal, said “I don’t like you or your family” before asking her to “go away”, which she did.

The two friends encountered Hadman again at about 12.20am in Broadway where they were assaulted and knocked unconscious, all of which was captured on CCTV.

Witnesses chased after Hadman while others called an ambulance who took the women to hospital where one was treated for cuts, bruising and swelling to her face and head, while the other suffered a fractured skull, a perforated eardrum and bruising.

About 15 minutes after the assault, police received a 999 call from a man saying he needed them in Park Road as he was being chased, but when asked to provide his details he hung up.

Investigations identified the telephone number as being registered to Hadman and the location of the 999 call was in the area of the assault.

Hadman was arrested at his home in Casterton Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire, on August 14 and later charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent and assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), which he admitted in court.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (March 28) where he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Detective Constable Igor Simonov, who investigated, said: “This was a shocking incident where two young women were assaulted on a night out.

“I am thankful to those who came to the aid of the victims that night and called for an ambulance, we have seen how one punch can cause tragedy in our communities, stemming from alcohol-fuelled anger which can have lasting impacts on so many people’s lives.

“Thankfully the women have not been severely injured however I have no doubt they were shaken up by what happened to them.”