Man, 24, jailed after stealing from foodbank days before Christmas
- Credit: Google Earth
A thief who stole from a Cambridgeshire foodbank days before Christmas has been jailed.
Mickey Boots, 24, broke into a foodbank on Waterslade Road, Yaxley on December 17, 2020.
He pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Friday, February 18.
Boots, of London Road, Yaxley, said that he was drunk when he broke into the foodbank, where where stole £100 of items.
He was identified on CCTV and was wearing a dressing gown during the burglary.
Boots' dressing gown and items of food were in his possession when officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary searched him.
PC James Lewis, investigating, said: "Boots broke into a building and stole from a charity during one of their busiest times of year.
"His actions, which he claims happened because he was drunk, have now cost him a criminal record and a prison sentence."