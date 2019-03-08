Advanced search

A-Level Resutls Day 2019: Seventy four per cent of Cromwell Community College students achieve A*-C grades

PUBLISHED: 09:53 15 August 2019

Students celebrate A-Level success at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris.

Archant

Seventy four per cent of A-Level grades achieved at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris were A*-Cs - a five per cent improvement on last year.

Twenty one per cent of all A Level students grades achieved the highest A* or A grades, and almost half (48 per cent) of A Level grades were awarded as a B grade or higher.

Twelve of the 15 A Level subjects offered at the college had more than 50 per cent of grades at A*-B while the school achieved an overall pass rate of 98 per cent.

The college also achieved a 100 per cent pass rate across all vocational courses, with 50 per cent returning as the highest distinction or distinction* grades.

Ninety per cent of the grades were awarded as a merit or higher.

Jane Horn, executive principal of Cromwell Community College, said: "We are delighted with these results which show continued year-on-year improvements at the college.

"We are very proud of the students who can now rightly celebrate and reap the rewards of hard work and efforts over the past two years."

Heather Paul, head of sixth form, said: "I am very proud of every student for achieving another excellent set of results.

"We are very grateful for the continued support from our excellent A-Level teaching team and families of our students throughout this important period in their lives.

"We wish all our students the very best of luck for the future."

Clive Bush, acting chief executive officer of The Active Learning Trust, said: "The staff, students and parents should be very pleased with their results this year.

"We have seen some outstanding A Level results across the Trust this year, and I want to congratulate everyone for the dedication they have put in over the past two years to make this possible."

