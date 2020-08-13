Advanced search

Celebrations begin at Cromwell Community College as A-level students receive their results

PUBLISHED: 16:54 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 13 August 2020

Libby Birkett, who completed four Level 3 qualifications and achieved A* in Biology, Distinction* in Performing Arts, A in English Literature and B in Chemistry. Picture: Supplied

Libby Birkett, who completed four Level 3 qualifications and achieved A* in Biology, Distinction* in Performing Arts, A in English Literature and B in Chemistry. Picture: Supplied

Students and staff at Cromwell Community College are celebrating the success of A-level students as results are rolled out.

The results come after the government announced in the spring that exams had been cancelled due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and that student grades would be awarded based on official estimates from examination boards.

The college, which is part of The Active Learning Trust, has seen grades mostly in line with last year’s figures, with many students progressing on to their preferred pathways despite the unsettled national picture.

Jane Horn, headteacher, said: “We are so proud of our students for the incredible work, effort and dedication they have put in over the past few years and the way they have handled this extremely challenging time.

“Students who applied to university have all accessed their first-choice place which is testament to the tremendous work of our teaching staff whose commitment to helping our students in any way that they can has been inspiring.”

Particular student successes at Cromwell Community College included:

• Libby Birkett who completed four Level 3 qualifications and achieved A* in Biology, Distinction* in Performing Arts, A in English Literature and B in Chemistry.

• Ellie Moloney who achieved A* grades in both Media and Sociology and a B in History.

• Ayushi Patel who achieved Distinction* in Business, A* in Psychology and Merit in Information Technology.

• Ellie Le Moel who achieved A* in English Literature, A in Sociology and B in French.

• Skye Bateup who achieved Distinction* in BTEC Science, A in Religious Studies and C in Sociology.

• Isla Staveley who achieved A in History, A Sociology and B in Art.

• Ethan Helm Cowley who achieved A* in Religious Studies, B in Sociology and B in Psychology.

• Alice Pennell who achieved A in Psychology, A in Sociology and C in Maths.

• Sophie Egerton who achieved A in Sociology, A in Psychology and C in History.

• Stephen Chamberlain, chief executive officer at The Active Learning Trust, said: “Everyone at Cromwell Community College can feel extremely proud today with students achieving a superb set of results set against the disruptive background of the last few months.

“In all of the Trust’s schools we are keen to support our students as active learners and active citizens, and the students at Cromwell Community College set the bar very high for these aspirations. We wish them all the very best with their future plans.

