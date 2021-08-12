News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Constant hard work and commitment' leads to great GCSE results

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:21 PM August 12, 2021   
Cromwell Community College Chatteris students Archie Wayman and Charlie Munns with their GCSE results

Cromwell Community College Chatteris students Archie Wayman and Charlie Munns with their GCSE results - Credit: SCHOOL

"Constant hard work and commitment" helped students at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris to achieve a great set of GCSE results.

The academy, which is part of The Active Learning Trust, has seen many of its students’ progress onto the school's sixth form and other Post-16 colleges.


Jane Horn, headteacher at Cromwell Community College, said: “As always, we are thrilled with the GCSE results we have seen this year.

Cromwell Community College Chatteris student Stazie Lynch with her GCSE results

Cromwell Community College Chatteris student Stazie Lynch with her GCSE results - Credit: SCHOOL

"They reflect the constant hard work and commitment our students have given to their studies throughout their time at Cromwell Community College.

“I am also incredibly grateful for our tremendous teaching staff who work so hard to inspire and support our students, even against the backdrop of this challenging period of change and uncertainty.

"The success we have seen would not have been possible without them."

Cromwell Community College Chatteris students Alex Ramnath and Connor Button with their GCSE results

Cromwell Community College Chatteris students Alex Ramnath and Connor Button with their GCSE results - Credit: SCHOOL


