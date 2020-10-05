Member of ‘school community’ tests positive for Covid-19 at community college

Someone at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris has tested positive for Covid-19, headteacher Jane Horn (pictured) has confirmed.

A member of the “school community” at a Cambridgeshire community college has tested positive for Covid-19, the headteacher has revealed.

Cromwell Community College in Chatteris.

Executive principal of Cromwell Community College, Jane Horn, sent a letter to parents and carers today, making them aware of a coronavirus case.

The school in Chatteris remains open and students are being urged to continue to attend unless they begin feeling unwell or develop virus symptoms.

Ms Horn said: “We have been made aware of a member of our school community who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Letter to parents and carers sent on October 5.

“We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.

“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness.”

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

Letter to parents and carers sent on October 5. Picture: Supplied Letter to parents and carers sent on October 5. Picture: Supplied

