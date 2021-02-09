Published: 12:15 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM February 9, 2021

A two-year £14.6million transformation project at one of the region’s community colleges “is nearing completion”, say workers.

The expansion scheme at Cromwell Community College will make it the first all-through school in Cambridgeshire, with both primary and secondary education on the same site.

The Wenny Road school is now home to a new purpose-built primary provision and pre-school facilities with the first intake of reception pupils already settled in to the first phase of their educational journey having started at the school in September.

The primary provision will grow year on year until it reaches its capacity of 210 children and will help to combat the growing need for primary school places in Chatteris and the surrounding area.

The £14.6 million expansion has also seen the creation of an additional 12 secondary teaching classrooms, as well as new food technology rooms, sports pitches, play areas and landscaping.

Work on the conversion of two new science laboratories and the college cafeteria is all that remains before the work is complete by the summer.

Jane Horn, headteacher at Cromwell Community College, part of The Active Learning Trust, said: “This is a tremendous landmark for Cromwell Community College and we have a lovely new primary provision building on the site and a host of fantastic facilities.

“We have an expanded college site to be proud of and one which will serve our community well into the 21st century.

“By expanding our primary and pre-school provisions, we have become the first educational establishment in Cambridgeshire to provide education from 4 to 18 years old.

“Our talented team of teaching staff will be shaping the hearts and minds of the next generation of children and guiding them through their primary and secondary years.

“We just have a small part of the project to go before it’s fully complete and we now look ahead to a time when all our pupils can safely return to the school site so we can all celebrate together.

“We hope this is not too far away and thank you to everyone for their hard work and patience as we continue to adapt to the challenges the pandemic has brought in recent months.”

Morgan Sindall Construction delivered the expansion and refurbishment of work at the college, set against the nationwide challenges of the restrictions brought about by Covid-19.

Jamie Shearman, Cambridge Office Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “The transformation of Cromwell Community College into an all-through school has been an exciting journey for our teams.

“Creating a shared educational ethos that supports students throughout their entire educational career, as well as providing children with continuity from the moment they embark upon their learning journey, is so important.

“So, it has been great to be involved in delivering a first-class learning environment in partnership with the Active Learning Trust, Cambridgeshire County Council and the rest of our project partners.”

Stephen Chamberlain, CEO of the Active Learning Trust, said: “The look and feel of the expanded school site at Cromwell Community College has truly exceeded our expectations.

“The new primary and pre-school provision at the college will be of huge benefit both locally and regionally and signifies a hugely exciting period ahead for Cromwell Community College.

“A special thank you goes to Morgan Sindall Construction for delivering this superb transformation of the school site against the increased challenges for everyone caused by the pandemic.”