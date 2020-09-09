New era begins at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris as reception pupils attend for first time

Cromwell Community College in Chatteris welcomed reception pupils to the school for the first time. Picture: CROMWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE Archant

Cromwell Community College began a new era this week as it welcomed reception pupils for the first time.

Pupils took their first steps into life at the Chatteris school as work on the primary phase development continues.

Children will be using temporary buildings while the works take place, which include new classrooms, playground and outdoor areas, a food technology block, design technology resources and sports amenities.

The first phase began with an initial intake of a reception class and aims to grow year on year until it reaches full capacity of 210 children.

Jane Horn, headteacher at Cromwell Community College, said: “We are thrilled to see the first reception pupils arrive. They will be very much at home here.

“The new building will make a huge difference and provide a greater opportunity for learning, offering state-of-the-art facilities to develop and enhance learning and wellbeing.

“The whole school, including current pupils, staff and the wider community are excited about the new development and we can’t wait to see it fully completed and move in next term.”

The planning application for the scheme was determined in September last year, and the construction programme was around one year and 10 months.

Cambridgeshire County Council said they expected the primary school to be completed this month, but due to delays in building the facilities, work is thought to finish by February 2021.

Claire Macdonald, head of primary phase at Cromwell Community College, said: “We are preparing the children for a life of learning at Cromwell Community College and having the building which we can do that in is essential for their development.

“The pupils are now settling into the comfortable surroundings of the temporary buildings and we look forward to seeing them thrive at our college.”

Once the work has been completed, Cromwell Community College will become the first state-funded school in Cambridgeshire to offer an all-through education from four to 18-year-olds.

Stephen Chamberlain, CEO of The Active Learning Trust which Cromwell Community College is a part of, said: “It is a fantastic moment for all the team at Cromwell Community College to have the first reception pupils arrive.

“They will benefit from the maturity and confidence of the older students at the school and develop friendships that will last a lifetime.”