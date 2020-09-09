Advanced search

New era begins at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris as reception pupils attend for first time

PUBLISHED: 12:07 09 September 2020

Cromwell Community College in Chatteris welcomed reception pupils to the school for the first time. Picture: CROMWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Cromwell Community College in Chatteris welcomed reception pupils to the school for the first time. Picture: CROMWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Archant

Cromwell Community College began a new era this week as it welcomed reception pupils for the first time.

Cromwell Community College in Chatteris welcomed reception pupils to the school for the first time. Picture: CROMWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGECromwell Community College in Chatteris welcomed reception pupils to the school for the first time. Picture: CROMWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Pupils took their first steps into life at the Chatteris school as work on the primary phase development continues.

Children will be using temporary buildings while the works take place, which include new classrooms, playground and outdoor areas, a food technology block, design technology resources and sports amenities.

The first phase began with an initial intake of a reception class and aims to grow year on year until it reaches full capacity of 210 children.

Jane Horn, headteacher at Cromwell Community College, said: “We are thrilled to see the first reception pupils arrive. They will be very much at home here.

Project delays mean children joining the brand new primary school at Cromwell Community College will initially be taught in mobile classrooms. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONSProject delays mean children joining the brand new primary school at Cromwell Community College will initially be taught in mobile classrooms. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

“The new building will make a huge difference and provide a greater opportunity for learning, offering state-of-the-art facilities to develop and enhance learning and wellbeing.

“The whole school, including current pupils, staff and the wider community are excited about the new development and we can’t wait to see it fully completed and move in next term.”

MORE: Delays to new Chatteris primary school

The planning application for the scheme was determined in September last year, and the construction programme was around one year and 10 months.

Cambridgeshire County Council said they expected the primary school to be completed this month, but due to delays in building the facilities, work is thought to finish by February 2021.

Claire Macdonald, head of primary phase at Cromwell Community College, said: “We are preparing the children for a life of learning at Cromwell Community College and having the building which we can do that in is essential for their development.

“The pupils are now settling into the comfortable surroundings of the temporary buildings and we look forward to seeing them thrive at our college.”

MORE: Work underway to build Cromwell Community College’s new primary school and pre-school in Chatteris

Once the work has been completed, Cromwell Community College will become the first state-funded school in Cambridgeshire to offer an all-through education from four to 18-year-olds.

Stephen Chamberlain, CEO of The Active Learning Trust which Cromwell Community College is a part of, said: “It is a fantastic moment for all the team at Cromwell Community College to have the first reception pupils arrive.

“They will benefit from the maturity and confidence of the older students at the school and develop friendships that will last a lifetime.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Shocking pictures from A47 crash in Fens which left woman in ‘serious condition’

The serious collision on the A47 at South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 8 involving a car and HGV. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver rushed to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following major crash on A47

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

Newly-opened B&R Restaurant is the place to go for fine dining in Fenland

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining coming to a standstill as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Mcaleese have opened the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road, March. Picture: HANNAH MARIE DANIEL

‘Dangerous’ inmate attacks prison officer after being refused to collect medication in flip flops

Jamie Richards (left) had his prison sentence extended following an attack on a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor after he was refused to collect medication. Picture: POLICE WALES/PA IMAGES

Wisbech Conservatives explain the reasons why town’s mayor - publican Aigars Balsevics -is temporarily stepping aside

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom in May and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Shocking pictures from A47 crash in Fens which left woman in ‘serious condition’

The serious collision on the A47 at South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 8 involving a car and HGV. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver rushed to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following major crash on A47

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

Newly-opened B&R Restaurant is the place to go for fine dining in Fenland

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining coming to a standstill as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Mcaleese have opened the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road, March. Picture: HANNAH MARIE DANIEL

‘Dangerous’ inmate attacks prison officer after being refused to collect medication in flip flops

Jamie Richards (left) had his prison sentence extended following an attack on a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor after he was refused to collect medication. Picture: POLICE WALES/PA IMAGES

Wisbech Conservatives explain the reasons why town’s mayor - publican Aigars Balsevics -is temporarily stepping aside

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom in May and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor

Latest from the Cambs Times

New era begins at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris as reception pupils attend for first time

Cromwell Community College in Chatteris welcomed reception pupils to the school for the first time. Picture: CROMWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Air ambulance lands near school after man in his 60s suffers cardiac arrest

Air ambulance lands near Cromwell Community College in Chatteris after man in his 60s suffers cardiac arrest. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Knowles Transport launch internal investigation after A47 crash which left driver uninjured

Knowles Transport have launched an internal investigation after one of their drivers was involved in a crash on the A47 at Wisbech on September 8. Picture: Terry Harris

£3.16m secured for new training school at Stainless Metalcraft

Stainless Metalcraft has secured a £3.16 million grant from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Local Growth Fund to develop a vocational training school on the company's Chatteris site. Pictures: Stainless Metalcraft

£500 funding boost for FACT thanks to Tesco who have ‘supported us every day throughout the pandemic’

FACT have received a £500 donation from Tesco March to go towards their expenses of supporting the community following the pandemic. Picture: NICHOLA CHRISTY/FACT