Crowds line streets of Manea for village's annual gala

It was fun in the sun as crowds enjoyed vintage cars, tractors, a dog show and fancy dress at the annual Manea gala.

The parade assembled at 11am on outside the school and down School Lane before moving off at 11.30am towards the railway station.

All weird and wonderful creations took to the roads - including Saint George and the dragon.

Children were keen to dress in their best sparkly outfits with glitter and face paints while a Spitfire flypast turned heads to the skies.

During the day there was a classic and historical vehicle display, tug o war and entertainment from Upwood Ukulele, Manea Silver Band and Katie Terry.

The Manea Gala 5K also took place in the morning from The Rose and Crown.

The action-packed event followed the village's first ever scarecrow festival at the start of this month.

The afternoon of fun included music, games, a raffle and even an opportunity to throw wet sponges at brave volunteers.

Crowds line streets of Manea for village’s annual gala. Picture: IAN CARTER Crowds line streets of Manea for village’s annual gala. Picture: IAN CARTER

