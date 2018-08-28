Advanced search

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

PUBLISHED: 16:12 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:21 17 December 2018

Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand was a great success. Manea Band and Father Christmas were among the attracts - and there was a snow storm for the children. Picture; IAN CARTER

One of the organisers of the Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand on Sunday watched the hugely successful event unfold from a hospital bed.

Tom Read was recovering in hospital from an operation but managed to watch some of the afternoon concert on Facebook Live.

He told those attending: “As most of you will know, I am stuck in hospital and could not make it to the Bandstand Christmas Party.

“However I did get to see some of the event live on Facebook.

“I am so proud of the rest of our team for taking on my duties as well as their own to make the event so good.

“Looks like everyone had a good time, especially the kids. Well done all.”

His committee described it as a “great community event” and thanked Adrian and July Manning for their very generous and much appreciated free soup and roll tent and Tesco for donating 150 mince pies.

Star attracted was Manea Brass Band with their seasonal selection of carols and Christmas favourites.

During a short break, Father Christmas arrived to hand out sacks of presents to a crowd of very happy children; the grown-ups had organised a special snow storm for them.

Cllr Mike Bucknor said: “What a brilliant day we had at the bandstand today. We were sorry Tom couldn’t make it but everything went to plan.

“The chairs for the brass band were delivered on time and thankfully the sun shone for most of the day.

“Father Christmas had enough presents for all the children; it snowed and fascinated the young ones (and young at heart ones) - perfect.”

He added: “We all hope you have a speedy recovery Tom and are present at our first committee meet next year. Your contribution and enthusiasm really matters.”

