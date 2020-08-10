Environment Agency discover giant football pitch-size illegal waste site in Fens

An enforcement officer inspecting a large pile of construction and demolition waste at the site in Crowland. Picture: Environment Agency Archant

An illegal waste site in the Fens – the size of a football pitch – has been swooped on by the Environment Agency as part of work to shut it down for good.

Enforcement officers are urging waste carriers and traders not to drop off any rubbish at The Streddars site on Hundreds Road in Crowland.

During its inspection of the site on July 23, the Environment Agency discovered piles of illegally dumped waste, including construction and demolition materials.

The visit was aimed at gathering evidence and disrupting those believed to be involved in illegal waste activities.

The site is under criminal investigation for suspicion of operating without the legally required waste exemptions or environmental permits.

Yvonne Daly, environment manager at the Environment Agency, said: “It’s clear that this site has been used by rogue traders to illegally deposit waste.

“Activities like this have the potential to harm the environment, blight communities and undermine legitimate businesses that do follow the rules.

“Our role is to protect the environment for people and wildlife, so we won’t hesitate to take action against those who put it at risk.

“And to businesses flouting the rules our message is clear: you won’t get away with it.”