Court appearance for Fenland man who accessed content that breached order made under sexual offences act

Adam Gaskin, 25, of March Road, Wimblington, appeared before magistrates at Peterborough on September 19, where he admitted offences involving internet usage.

A man who accessed content on a website whilst banned from doing so - and deleted internet history - has been sent to Cambridge Crown Court for sentencing.

Adam Gaskin, 25, of March Road, Wimblington, appeared before magistrates at Peterborough on September 19, where he admitted both offences.

The court was told that the offences took place sometime between October 31, 2018, and November 9, 2018, in contravention of a sexual harm prevention order made by Cambridgeshire magistrates in January, 2016.

The Peterborough court was told that Gaskin had accessed a website in late 2018 entitled 'Hot or Not' which he would have been prevented from doing so under the order made the Cambridgeshire court in 2016.

Gaskin also admitted that "without reasonable excuse" deleted 26 items of internet history that he was prohibited from viewing under the same order made in 2016.

Both recent offences were in breach of the order made in 2016 under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Gaskin was committed to Cambridge Crown Court for sentencing on a date and time to be fixed.