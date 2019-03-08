Lithuanian man living in Fenland village to stand trial on sex offences involving teenagers and another case of assaulting a woman

A Lithuanian man living in a Fenland village will appear at Peterborough Crown Court to face allegations of indecent assault involving two teenagers. Picture; STOCK Archant

A Lithuanian man living in a Fenland village is facing trial at Peterborough Crown Court later this month to answer sexual offence charges, both involving teenagers.

Magistrates at Peterborough heard details of the alleged offences when Jonas Jonaitis of Wimblington Road, Doddington, appeared before them.

The first allegation is that Jonaitis, 62, attempted to cause or incite a boy, aged 14, to commit a sexual act.

The second allegation involves another man, aged 16 or over, to engage in non-consensual sexual activity.

Thirdly Jonaitis is charged with assaulting a woman.

He has been ordered to live and sleep each night at his home address and to ensure he is available should police conduct a check.

He has also been ordered to surrender his passport temporarily and National ID card.

A number of other conditions were applied involving places he must avoid and limits on contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Jonaitis has denied all three charges against him.