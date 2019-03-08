Advanced search

‘Crystal meth’ labs found in Peterborough as Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear officers are called into the city

PUBLISHED: 13:10 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 12 March 2019

Police discovered what they believe to be crystal meth labs in Cambridgeshire following a series of raids in Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Police in Cambridgeshire have discovered what they believe to be crystal meth labs in Peterborough following a series of raids in the city.

Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) officers were called to four addresses on Monday (March 11) as part of an investigation into the production of class A drugs.

The masked police officers detained four men following the raids at Padholme Road, Alma Road, Westmoreland Gardens and Sheepwalk.

Specialist search teams from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Service were called in “as a safety precaution”.

On Monday, a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Four men have beds in our cells tonight following warrants into what we believe is production of crystal meth.”

Crystal methamphetamine, sometimes referred to as “ice”, is a strong and highly addictive drug that affects the central nervous system and there is no legal use for it.

