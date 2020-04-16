Curious sheep repeatedly rescued after getting stuck in the mud while on riverside adventure

Animal owners have been advised to check that fences are secured and gates locked at night after a pack of mischievous sheep got repeatedly stuck in the mud whilst adventuring to the river near Coates.

Initially firefighters from Whittlesey, Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to rescue a sheep near a water pumping station on Eldernell Lane at around 8.15pm on Tuesday (April 14).

They successfully reunited the sheep with its herd and returned to their stations. However, the sheep clearly enjoyed its adventure and told the rest of the pack of its travels.

At around 3pm on Wednesday crews were called to the same area to assist six sheep that got into difficulty in water. They rescued the group and returned them to the rest of the group.

Later on crews were called again to assist two more sheep that were stuck in the water and rescued them.

The sheep, it turns out, were enticed by the low water level, not realising they would get stuck in the mud. They were certainly left feeling sheepish.

Preventative measures are now in place so, hopefully, the curious sheep will not be able to adventure near the water again.

A fire service spokesman said: “It’s important for animal owners to make sure they are keeping them safe.

“Things like securing fences and closing gates at night all help to ensure any curious animal doesn’t get into mischief.

“Even those with household pets should take care and make sure they’re keeping their animals safe.”

