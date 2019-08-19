Gallery

Free community cycling event for young students from Cromwell Community College was a success, say organisers

The free cycling event held at Cromwell Community College has been hailed a success. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A free community cycling event for young people in Fenland has been hailed a success by organisers.

The 'Kids Community Cycling Day' aimed to teach youngsters from the Fens how to ride a bike without stabilisers, as well as providing skills for more advanced riders.

The event - held on the 3g pitch at Cromwell Community College - saw children aged between 4 and 15 from as far as Wisbech and Stowmarket take part.

Funded by a donation from the Chatteris Archives, two sessions were held for riders, focussing on safety, handling and maintenance.

A spokesman for the Chatteris Cycling Club - which ran the event - said: "The feedback from was positive with interest in holding more young rider sessions in the future.

"Children spent the day learning to ride a bike without stabilisers for the first time to practising advanced skills in cycling safety, bike maintenance and bike handling skills."

Sessions were also held by club president Matt Waters, a qualified National Standard Cycling Instructor and British Cycling Level 2, Core, Cyclocross, Road and Time Trial coach.

To find out more about the sessions or to enquire about riding with the club, visit the 'Chatteris Cycling Club (Community Group) on Facebook.