Published: 11:41 AM February 2, 2021

Could it get any worse? Anger is mounting over what has been called a 'slum by the river' in Whittlesey - Credit: FixMyStreet

An area by the Nene in Whittlesey and known locally as the marina was described as a “slum by the river” by a resident.

A photo of the area has been sent anonymously to Fenland District Council through the FixMyStreet website.

Comments accompanying the photo says the area has “deteriorated considerably over the years” since cattle appear to have been allowed to be raised there.

“Also, there is a lorry permanently parked on the site,” says the post.

It is claimed that activity on the site is damaging the National Cycle route 63 which is accessed from Funthams Lane.

You may also want to watch:

“While cycling along the cycle route, listed as a traffic free cycle route and being confronted by a tractor requires the cyclist to get off the narrow track, quickly,” says the post.

“Slurry from the livestock could be washed into the River Nene during rainfall, flooding etc.

“An abandoned vehicle along with a broken-down trailer full of worn tyres can be found under the south side of the Millennium Bridge.”

On a local Facebook forum one person said whoever reported it “deserves a pat on the back”.

The poster said: “The whole site is a complete eyesore.”

Another wrote: “It has been turned into a slum on the river.”

Fenland Council says they are looking into the issue and will check if they, or possibly the Environment Agency are responsible for dealing with it.

However abandoned vehicles would come with the council’s jurisdiction, said a spokesperson.

FixMyStreet records that the issue was reported in the parks/landscapes category anonymously at 13:25, Saturday January 30. 2021

Environmental group Sustrans says route 63 starts at the Trent & Mersey Canal in Shobnall, the beginning of the Kingfisher Trail, and forms a junction with National Cycle Network Route 54.

The route passes via the large cities of Leicester, Stamford and Peterborough before arriving at Wisbech.

Cycletravel website describes the route as passing through “rolling hills, market towns, village pubs and quiet lanes”.

It adds: “This east–west route across Leicestershire, Rutland and Cambridgeshire is an ideal long-weekend ride.

“You’ll rarely be out of breath or jostling for space on crowded streets, yet its 120 miles from the Trent valley at Burton to the flat Fens at Wisbech feel like a genuine achievement.

“Take it slowly and enjoy the understated charms of rural England.”

Until, of course, you approach Whittlesey.