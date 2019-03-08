Advanced search

Tandem cycling for people living with low vision and blindness in Fenland

PUBLISHED: 14:05 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 02 August 2019

People with low or no vision in Fenland are able to enjoy cycle rides through Cam Sight’s tandem bike scheme based in March. Pictured is Gerry Wood, Richard King, Nicky Hughes, Andrew Murray with their London to Cambridge bike ride medals. Picture: BECKY CAWDRY

People with low or no vision in Fenland are able to enjoy cycle rides through Cam Sight's tandem bike scheme based in March.

Cam Sight have tandem bikes stored at the George Campbell Leisure Centre and help blind and partially sighted riders cycle with the support of trained volunteer sighted pilots from Chatteris Cycling Club.

Cam Sight Fenland Community volunteer support worker, Samantha Wool, said: "If you were a keen cyclist and would like to get back in the saddle or would like to try tandem cycling, please get in touch.

"This scheme provides a great opportunity for regular, safe cycling for people living with low vision and blindness."

Richard King and Nicky Hughes, who are registered blind, have recently completed the London to Cambridge Bike Ride.

Richard had been a keen cyclist before losing his sight while Nicky was completely new to it.

Both regularly ride with their pilots Gerry Wood and Andrew Murray who are experienced road cyclists and members of the Chatteris Cycling Club.

They have been volunteering with Cam Sight since May 2018 when they were introduced to Richard and Nicky.

Nicky said: "Cam Sight and Andy have made such a difference to my life and I am very grateful for their support."

The group also organise other sport and leisure activities for local people living with low vision and blindness across Fenland including lawn bowls, armchair exercise sessions, running and walking with a trained guide.

Contact Samantha Wool on 07498 505687 or sam@camsight.org.uk for further details.

