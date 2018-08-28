Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cyclist named following fatal crash in Dullingham

PUBLISHED: 17:03 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 11 January 2019

Cyclist named following fatal crash in Dullingham. Edgar Monks, 77, of Hitherford, Over, was cycling on Station Road when he was involved in a crash with a white Ford van. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Cyclist named following fatal crash in Dullingham. Edgar Monks, 77, of Hitherford, Over, was cycling on Station Road when he was involved in a crash with a white Ford van. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A cyclist who died following a crash in Dullingham on Tuesday (January 8) has been named.

Edgar Monks, 77, of Hitherford, Over, was cycling on Station Road when he was involved in a crash with a white Ford van.

The collision took place at 12.30pm and Mr Monks died at the scene.

The driver of the ford was not injured and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit quoting incident 214 of January 8.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Armed police and forensics stop private hire vehicle in ‘planned operation’ on the A47 at Fulbridge Road

Armed police swooped on a Vauxhall Insignia on the A47 at Peterborough this afternoon (January 9). Picture: PA IMAGES / PA WIRE

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Car crashes into ditch on March bypass - injuries are unclear

Car crashes into ditch on March bypass. Picture: ARCHANT.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Lier, lier, pants on fire: Lorry carrying women’s underwear bursts into flames on A14

An artic lorry transporting underwear, including thousands of women’s bras, caught fire on the A14. Picture: TWITTER / SUFFOLK FIRE

Planning Inspectorate dismisses appeal by Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey, after Fenland Council rejected improvement scheme

Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey, where a bid to extend was refused by Fenland District Council and the decision upheld on appeal. Parking was a major issue raised by by the Planning Inspectorate. PICTURE: Fenland Council website.

Walpole St Andrew woman says she is thousands of pounds out of pocket after West Walton builder left work unfinished and unsafe

Frances Adams, of Walpole St Andrew, has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket and living in a “pile of rubble for a kitchen” after West Walton builder Michael Hackett left work unfinished and unsafe. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

REVIEW: Funny, moving and full of action, Bumblebee is a welcome addition to the Transformers series

Funny, moving and full of action, Bumblebee - now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech - is a welcome addition to the Transformers series
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists