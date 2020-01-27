Video

When pigs can fly! Man creates 'dad joke' short film in bid to show 'funny side' of Kings Dyke delays

Gareth Tancred (left) created a hilarious short film to highlight his frustration with Kings Dyke delays. Picture: Facebook/Gareth Tancred Facebook/Gareth Tancred

A Whittlesey man, who is fed up of delays at the Kings Dyke level crossing, has created an animated 'dad joke' short film.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gareth Tancred created a hilarious short film to highlight his frustration with Kings Dyke delays. Picture: Facebook/Gareth Tancred Gareth Tancred created a hilarious short film to highlight his frustration with Kings Dyke delays. Picture: Facebook/Gareth Tancred

Gareth Tancred made the four-and-a-half minute-long video from his home after becoming increasingly annoyed with the time taken to get from Peterborough to Whittelsey.

The 55-year-old, who has lived in the town for 26 years and commutes to London each day, made the short film using flight simulator software, X Plane.

Opening with the story behind the notorious Kings Dyke and all the problems that have occurred over the years, the video shows a flying pig soaring over the Fens.

Mr Tancred said: "I am one of those people who use the crossing and my commute to London is becoming more and more difficult with issues on the road.

Gareth Tancred (pictured) created a hilarious short film to highlight his frustration with Kings Dyke delays. Picture: Facebook/Gareth Tancred Gareth Tancred (pictured) created a hilarious short film to highlight his frustration with Kings Dyke delays. Picture: Facebook/Gareth Tancred

"When I get back to Peterborough station at 7pm after work, the last thing I want it to be sat in traffic all the way home - it really is a pain in the neck."

Problems started to begin for Kings Dyke after costs started spiralling and Kier, who designed the new bridge, are not in the race to build it. Four companies are re-tendering.

Mr Tancred, along with several locals, regularly share their anger via local Facebook groups who all share and experience the problems Kings Dyke crossing is creating.

Speaking of the costs, Mr Tancred added: "It is almost as if there is no joined up thinking, we are now all so used to it [the barriers] being closed.

"There is big frustration in the town as we have been promised the upgrades for a number of years - people are venting their frustration online."

It took Mr Tacred several hours to piece together his video which sees the animated pig fly over the accurately represented roads in Whittlesey and Peterborough.

He added: "There is nothing funny about the situation and I've always been told I make dad jokes, but I'm glad I can do something and show the funny side.

"The feedback has been spectacular, and people are seeing the funny side at a time of the year when people are feeling down and gloomy."

Talking of Kings Dyke, he added: "[Works] seem to be taking far too long but I think they will be complete one day - it all just costs too much.

"But it needs to be finished sooner, rather than later."