999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA Archant

Workers described their fear after a man entered a Fenland supermarket late on Friday and began smashing it up.

Police say they received a 999 call to the Nisa store on Victory Avenue describing the moment the man entered the shop and causing mayhem.

"Officers attended and arrested a male at the scene and he was taken to Thorpewood Police Station in Peterborough," said a police spokesman.

Inquiries are continuing.

One worker told a community Facebook group: "It was really bad. Can not believe the mess? Every isle and the stock room were affected.

"A few of us stayed and helped tidy up; new glass on the door and shelves needed."

The following day a store spokesman said: "We are open for business as usual at Nisa Local Victory Avenue.

"We would like to thank all the customers and staff that helped clean up and look after our staff. Amazing community spirit."

One worker said: "I've worked 17 years in both (Nisa) shops and I've never seen anything like it my life. The damage was horrendous not to mention what the staff had to deal with."

One resident said the man "was shouting down the street and kicking cars before he done that to the shop."