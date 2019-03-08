Advanced search

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

PUBLISHED: 12:02 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 23 September 2019

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Archant

Workers described their fear after a man entered a Fenland supermarket late on Friday and began smashing it up.

Police say they received a 999 call to the Nisa store on Victory Avenue describing the moment the man entered the shop and causing mayhem.

"Officers attended and arrested a male at the scene and he was taken to Thorpewood Police Station in Peterborough," said a police spokesman.

Inquiries are continuing.

One worker told a community Facebook group: "It was really bad. Can not believe the mess? Every isle and the stock room were affected.

You may also want to watch:

"A few of us stayed and helped tidy up; new glass on the door and shelves needed."

The following day a store spokesman said: "We are open for business as usual at Nisa Local Victory Avenue.

"We would like to thank all the customers and staff that helped clean up and look after our staff. Amazing community spirit."

One worker said: "I've worked 17 years in both (Nisa) shops and I've never seen anything like it my life. The damage was horrendous not to mention what the staff had to deal with."

One resident said the man "was shouting down the street and kicking cars before he done that to the shop."

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Driver cut out of car after crashing into garage of house in Cavalry Drive, March, leaving a scene of destruction

The scene on Cavalry Drive, March after a driver slammed their Ford Fiesta into a homeowner’s garage on Thursday, September 19. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Small axe and knife found on man in March High Street - officer injured in arrest

A police officer injured his hand after arresting a man with a small axe and knife on him in March High Street. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Whittlesey warehouse used as ‘chop shop’ court told - a place where stolen vehicles were dismantled and parts re-packaged to be sold on

Andrius Samajauskas, 32, worked at an illegal 'chop shop' at a warehouse in King’s Dyke, Whittlesey. Police found a stolen Mercedes being dismantled and parts re-packaged. Picture' CAMBS COPS

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Driver cut out of car after crashing into garage of house in Cavalry Drive, March, leaving a scene of destruction

The scene on Cavalry Drive, March after a driver slammed their Ford Fiesta into a homeowner’s garage on Thursday, September 19. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Small axe and knife found on man in March High Street - officer injured in arrest

A police officer injured his hand after arresting a man with a small axe and knife on him in March High Street. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Whittlesey warehouse used as ‘chop shop’ court told - a place where stolen vehicles were dismantled and parts re-packaged to be sold on

Andrius Samajauskas, 32, worked at an illegal 'chop shop' at a warehouse in King’s Dyke, Whittlesey. Police found a stolen Mercedes being dismantled and parts re-packaged. Picture' CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Arms-length county council property company can expect to be loaned more money whilst councillor wants ‘robust approach’ to leaks to this newspaper

Former Tory MP and minister Steve Norris is chairman of This Land Ltd: ‘I am impressed by This Land’s™ commitment to maintain the highest standards in every aspect of its business, from governance through to execution of its growth strategy, and with particular reference to quality, design and responsiveness to customer requirements’. GRAPHIC: Archant

Mayor Palmer urges ‘support and clarity’ for those affected by closure of Thomas Cook

Mayor James Palmer has begun talks with the Government over what can be done to support both customers and staff of Thomas Cook. The travel agent has gone into liquidation and £100m will now be spent on bringing its customers back to the UK. Picture: ARCHANT

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

‘What an amazing day we had’: Fun all round at Stonea Camp’s open family fun day 2019

Fun for all! A �very enjoyable day� was had at this year�s Stonea Camp open day near March and Wimblington. Picture: Ian Carter/Nick Boister
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists