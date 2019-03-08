Advanced search

Asbestos dumped in remote spot near Manea

PUBLISHED: 11:39 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 25 March 2019

Twelve bags of asbestos are dumped at the bottom of the Sixteen Foot Bank where the river joins the Forth Foot drain, near to Byall Fen Drove. Picture: RYSZARD WARMAN

Archant

Twelve bags full of asbestos have been dumped at the bottom of the river in a remote spot near Manea.

The person who found it, Ryszard Warman, said: “This lot has been dumped at the bottom of the Sixteen Foot Bank where the river joins the Forty Foot drain, near to Byall Fen Drove.

“All 12 bags are full of asbestos. I’ve reported it to the Environment Agency, Fenland District Council and Fenland Police.

“Hopefully the more people that know about it the sooner it can be sorted and hopefully the people who dumped it caught.”

Fenland Police held an online open forum at the weekend about issues worrying local people and the dumped asbestos was among things raised.

A police spokesman said: “I’ve seen pictures on a private message during this engagement.

“It’s absolutely horrendous. This is a matter for Fenland District Council who investigate fly tipping.”

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said: “Asbestos still kills around 5,000 workers each year, this is more than the number of people killed on the road.

“Around 20 tradesman die each week as a result of past exposure.

“However, asbestos is not just a problem of the past. It can be present today in any building built or refurbished before the year 2000.

“When materials that contain asbestos are disturbed or damaged, fibres are released into the air.

“When these fibres are inhaled they can cause serious diseases. These diseases will not affect you immediately, they often take a long time to develop, but once diagnosed, it is often too late to do anything.”

• Do you know who dumped this asbestos? Get in touch, anonymously if required, to kath.sansom@archant.co.uk or john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

