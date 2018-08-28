Car stopped on A47 driving with HUGE ladder sticking out of the boot

This Nissan Micra was stopped by Fenland police on the A47 yesterday evening (January 7) after it was spotted with a large ladder sticking out of the boot. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS TWITTER / @FENCOPS

A car was stopped on the A47 last night by police officers after it was spotted driving with a large ladder sticking out of the back.

The Nissan Micra was stopped by officers along the main stretch of road at Thorney Toll as the driver was not following the precaution.

According to the Department for Transport, if your load is more than two metres, but not exceeding 3.05 metres, you must display marker boards.

Cambridgeshire police officers reminded members of the public on social media to always “take the necessary steps to ensure your load is safe”.

One person joked: “He [the driver] could have been a member of the Fenland Mountain rescue team.”

Fen Cops tweeted: “Don’t think this was a good idea, vehicle stopped on the A47 at Thorney Toll. Driver dealt with by officers.”