Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car stopped on A47 driving with HUGE ladder sticking out of the boot

PUBLISHED: 09:55 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 08 January 2019

This Nissan Micra was stopped by Fenland police on the A47 yesterday evening (January 7) after it was spotted with a large ladder sticking out of the boot. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

This Nissan Micra was stopped by Fenland police on the A47 yesterday evening (January 7) after it was spotted with a large ladder sticking out of the boot. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

TWITTER / @FENCOPS

A car was stopped on the A47 last night by police officers after it was spotted driving with a large ladder sticking out of the back.

This Nissan Micra was stopped by Fenland police on the A47 yesterday evening (January 7) after it was spotted with a large ladder sticking out of the boot. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPSThis Nissan Micra was stopped by Fenland police on the A47 yesterday evening (January 7) after it was spotted with a large ladder sticking out of the boot. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

The Nissan Micra was stopped by officers along the main stretch of road at Thorney Toll as the driver was not following the precaution.

According to the Department for Transport, if your load is more than two metres, but not exceeding 3.05 metres, you must display marker boards.

Cambridgeshire police officers reminded members of the public on social media to always “take the necessary steps to ensure your load is safe”.

One person joked: “He [the driver] could have been a member of the Fenland Mountain rescue team.”

Fen Cops tweeted: “Don’t think this was a good idea, vehicle stopped on the A47 at Thorney Toll. Driver dealt with by officers.”

Most Read

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Disqualified driver who ran red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and forced cars off the carriageway, is jailed

Disqualified driver Dean O'Dare is jailed for police chase in Peterborough

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

11 French expressions to use in conversation

© Natalie Getty Images

The life of French writer Colette

French writer Colette in 1906 during her music hall career © La Maison de Colette

6 classic types of French bread

It wouldn't be France without bread...

10 differences between French and British schools

Pupils at a French school © Fotolia

French property buying hotspots in 2018

We may not love the cold British weather, but we love an Alpine retreat (©Aurelie1/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fifty-one road safety schemes in Fenland miss out on share of £3 million funding – with not one chosen in the district

Fifty-one schemes to improve road safety across Fenland have all been ditched by council bosses with not one being chosen to get a share of £3 million funding. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Car stopped on A47 driving with HUGE ladder sticking out of the boot

This Nissan Micra was stopped by Fenland police on the A47 yesterday evening (January 7) after it was spotted with a large ladder sticking out of the boot. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Accused says he was threatened to keep quiet after witnessing attack

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Accused says he was threatened to keep quiet after witnessing attack

Athletics: Three Counties RC members out in force at festive time

Three Counties Running Club members at Peterborough

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists