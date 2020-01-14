Advanced search

Dangerous driver to be sentenced after fatal A16 crash

14 January, 2020 - 17:34
Dangerous driver to be sentenced after fatal A16 crash in January 2019. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Dangerous driver to be sentenced after fatal A16 crash in January 2019. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A man pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died in a fatal crash on the A16 near Crowland.

Adam White, 38, is due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (January 16).

Last Friday (January 10) he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

On January 13 last year, Katy Cunningham, 46, of Temple Grange, Peterborough died when the grey Peugeot 3008 she was driving was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van.

An 11-year-old girl passenger in the Peugeot and the driver of a third vehicle, a Vauxhall Viva, were also seriously injured.

White, of Acacia Avenue, Spalding, was arrested and charged on December 5.

