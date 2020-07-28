Man charged with being two-and-a-half times drink drive limit and kicking police officer in groin after collision
PUBLISHED: 15:50 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 28 July 2020
Archant
A man from Wisbech has been charged with being two-and-a-half times the drink drive limit and kicking a police officer in the groin after collision in March.
Darius Andrulionis, 40, was arrested in South Drive, March, on Saturday night (July 25) after a collision between two cars in Badgeney Road.
The driver failed the road side breath test by blowing 94ugs - the legal limit is 35.
He was later charged with being more than two-and-a-half times the drink drive limit, driving without a licence and assaulting an emergency worker, namely kicking a police officer in the groin.
Andrulionis, of Ramnoth Road, Wisbech, has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 10.
No one was injured as a result of the collision.
