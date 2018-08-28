Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 10 February 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Dart Transport Ltd of 2 Caryer Close, Orton Longueville, Peterborough PE2 7BA is applying for a licence to use Saxon Pitt, Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, Peterborough PE7 1PD as an operating centre for 15 goods vehicles and 15 trailers

Dart Transport Ltd of 2 Caryer Close, Orton Longueville, Peterborough PE2 7BA is applying for a licence to use Saxon Pitt, Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, Peterborough PE7 1PD as an operating centre for 15 goods vehicles and 15 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

