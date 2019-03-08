Advanced search

Contract awarded for Guyhirn roundabout improvements - work to start next year and completion scheduled for 2024

Guyhirn on the A47 Picture by Rob Howarth/Stella Pictures Ltd 07768 285551 20/02/2017

Work will begin next year on the £16 million upgrade of the Guyhirn roundabout at its junction with the A141.

Highways England revealed the news this week as it announced the signing of contracts worth £435 million with Galliford Try to a number of road upgrades that include the Guyhirn bottleneck.

Also included in the announcement were other A47 improvements that involve three sections upgraded to dual carriageways and the A47/A11 junction at Thickthorn as well as Guyhirn.

In Norfolk, one and a half miles of the A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham and around five and a half miles of the A47 between North Tuddenham to Easton will be dualled.

In Cambridgeshire approximately 1.5 miles of the A47 between Wansford and Sutton will be upgraded to dual carriageway as part of the A47 improvement programme.

Subject to planning consent, the programme is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Peter Mumford, Highways England major projects executive director, said: "I am absolutely delighted to announce the signing of these latest contracts as part of the Regional Delivery Partnerships."

