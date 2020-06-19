Advanced search

Cambridgeshire dating agency continues vital work through lockdown thanks to national lottery funding

PUBLISHED: 11:21 19 June 2020

Safe Soulmate have received funding from the national lottery to help continue its work through the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED

Safe Soulmate have received funding from the national lottery to help continue its work through the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

A friendship and dating agency for those living with autism and other learning difficulties in Cambridgeshire has received thousands of pounds to help continue its work through the coronavirus pandemic.

Safe Soulmate have received funding from the national lottery to help continue its work through the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIEDSafe Soulmate have received funding from the national lottery to help continue its work through the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED

Safe Soulmate has pocketed more than £23,000 of national lottery funding to ensure loneliness and social isolation during the lockdown is minimised.

The funding, awarded by the national lottery community fund, will allow the charity to continue its support programme, including mate and date matches, meeting prospective members and providing information and guidance.

Vicky Baddeley, who founded Safe Soulmate with close friend Christine O’Neil last year, said: “We are immensely grateful to the National Lottery for its continued support, particularly through this very difficult time.

“Without the funding, we would not be able to continue and so many more people would lose hope of ever finding those vital connections we all need.”

Ollie Wright will take on a 56-mile bike ride to raise money for Safe Soulmate, after planning to cycle the distance in March. Picture: OLLIE WRIGHTOllie Wright will take on a 56-mile bike ride to raise money for Safe Soulmate, after planning to cycle the distance in March. Picture: OLLIE WRIGHT

Since the lockdown began, staff and volunteers have been working hard to provide online support and social opportunities for its members, or ‘soulmates’, particularly for people with additional needs living alone.

Lizzie is a ‘soulmate’, as well as a member of the organisation’s steering group, and was key to setting up the charity.

She said: “I really enjoy being part of Safe Soulmate and being part of something that allows you to be yourself and develops you as a person.

“Safe Soulmate has helped me with my self-confidence, to try new things and make new friendships. It’s been even more beneficial during lockdown to make and talk to friends via Zoom socials in the comfort of your own home.”

The funding comes during Loneliness Awareness Week, an annual event which raises awareness of loneliness and aims to encourage people to talk about the issue.

One person to benefit from Safe Soulmate‘s work is Ollie Wright, who was meant to take on a 56-mile bike ride to raise money for the charity but will soon take on the route accompanied by a volunteer.

The charity, which is one of more than 400 projects tackling loneliness and social isolation funded by The National Lottery since lockdown began, is also planning to run a ‘fitness bootcamp’ to keep people fit and active while at home.

Helen Bushell, head of funding for south east at the national lottery community fund, said: “The groups we fund are a powerful force for good, supporting people to connect, reducing feelings of isolation and helping communities come together in new and inspiring ways.”

For more information on Safe Soulmate, visit https://www.safesoulmate.org.uk/.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Cambs police officer dismissed without notice after ‘conducting searches for non-policing purposes’ on force computers

PC Lorna Thorley has been dismissed without notice following a special case misconduct hearing. Picture: Cambs Cops

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Poundstretcher - with stores in Chatteris and Wisbech - to decide which of its outlets may close

Part of the mothballed out of town Tesco that became a Poundstretcher superstore, Chatteris. Photo: Harry Rutter

Former March estate agent who fled to Spain owing thousands 13 years ago, on remand for alleged importation of £500,000 worth of cannabis

Paul Kerbey, former March estate agent who fled to Spain in 2007. He has now been arrested in Portsmouth and charged with the important of more than 80kg of cannabis. Picture; FACEBOOK

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Cambs police officer dismissed without notice after ‘conducting searches for non-policing purposes’ on force computers

PC Lorna Thorley has been dismissed without notice following a special case misconduct hearing. Picture: Cambs Cops

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Poundstretcher - with stores in Chatteris and Wisbech - to decide which of its outlets may close

Part of the mothballed out of town Tesco that became a Poundstretcher superstore, Chatteris. Photo: Harry Rutter

Former March estate agent who fled to Spain owing thousands 13 years ago, on remand for alleged importation of £500,000 worth of cannabis

Paul Kerbey, former March estate agent who fled to Spain in 2007. He has now been arrested in Portsmouth and charged with the important of more than 80kg of cannabis. Picture; FACEBOOK

Latest from the Cambs Times

Cambridgeshire dating agency continues vital work through lockdown thanks to national lottery funding

Safe Soulmate have received funding from the national lottery to help continue its work through the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED

Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust in Welney taking steps back to normality amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust in Welney has reopened and are slowly taking steps back into normality. Picture: Facebook/WWT Welney

‘Not long left’: Date Fenland barbers plans to reopen after closing due to Covid-19

Riverside Barbers in March say they plan to reopen on Saturday, July 4 after being closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps/PEXELS

Ely College principal on going forward: ‘It won’t be easy, but I know that we have the staff and students we need to achieve great things with’

'We have tried to maintain true to our aspiration of being an exceptional college for an exceptional community' says Ely College principal Richard Spencer. .

Drive-in concerts announced for Newmarket Racecourse

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Live Nation
Drive 24