Man charged with criminal damage at Aldi in Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 12:57 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 20 April 2020

A man has been charged with criminal damage following an incident at Aldi in Chatteris

Fenland Police

A man has been charged with criminal damage at Aldi in Chatteris after police received reports that “a male was causing distress”.

Dave Danzelman, 41, of Burnsfield Street, Chatteris, was arrested at the scene when officers attended the store on Bridge Street on Friday April 17.

He was then taken to the Police Investigation Centre at King’s Lynn and charged with the offence.

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on June 11.

