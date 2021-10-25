Published: 2:52 PM October 25, 2021

David Abbott will be taking his dinosaur to March and Wimblington this weekend (October 30-31) for some Halloween fun for children. - Credit: Supplied

A part-time cosplayer will be taking a dinosaur to March and Wimblington this weekend for some Halloween fun.

David Abbott will be taking his dinosaur he imported from abroad to Siscos garage on Doddington Road, Wimblington on Saturday (October 30) before heading to Harebell Close, March on Sunday (October 31).

The 35-year-old operates the impressive costume from inside.

David said: “On Halloween eve we’ll be out the front of Siscos greeting customers as they come to get fuel.

“On Halloween, we’ll be on the front garden of 3 Harebell Close where children can come up, get some photos and a bit of candy.

“Everyone’s welcome to come along, it's something for any child to enjoy this Halloween."

David, who has lived in March most of his life after moving from Peterborough, works in a garage during the week and does costume play (cosplay) part time.